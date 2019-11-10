Manchester United’s hesitancy over the signing of a pair of Lyon stars is set to allow Tottenham to nip in for their signature in a huge £100m double deal, according to a report.

According to the Sunday Express, Tottenham are emerging as favourites to sign former United winger Memphis Depay in a £50m deal in January.

The Dutchman struggled badly during his time at Old Trafford under Louis van Gaal, with much criticism coming his way from Ruud Gullit about the player’s thirst for fame and fortune off the field while at Manchester United.

However, since his switch to Lyon, Memphis has delivered on his early promise, playing 130 times for the Ligue 1 side, scoring 50 times and providing 42 assists throughout his time at the Groupama Stadium.

And while that has seen the player emerge as a possible target for Liverpool, the Express reckons it is Spurs who are at the front of the queue to sign the player when the transfer window opens again in January.

As per the report, Spurs are ready to £50m to bring the 25-year-old back to the Premier League – though it states they are nervous about United possibly nipping in to beat them to his signature. The Red Devils secured a first-refusal clause on Depay when they offloaded him to France in 2017, meaning they could leapfrog Spurs should they wish.

However, with United currently considering their moves – the Red Devils have on Sunday been linked with a £70m swoop for another former winger – it’s claimed Spurs are ready to nip in and bring the player to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Although contracted to Lyon until 2021, Depay has spoken about his ambitions of testing himself at one of the world’s biggest clubs in the years to come.

“Lyon is a big club, but not one of the five best in Europe,” Depay told Helden magazine earlier this year. “I want to go to a club like Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Chelsea, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain or Bayern Munich…”

“I want to go to a city that suits me and a club that suits me, to a team that really wants to play football.

“I always talk about Real Madrid, a royal club, white shirts with gold. But I’m focused right now on Lyon, and then we see where I end up.”

The Sunday Mirror, meanwhile, claims that Spurs are also looking to beat Manchester United to the signature of his Lyon teammate Moussa Dembele.

The former Celtic man has also been strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford in January, with reports suggesting Lyon had targeted a Chelsea star as a replacement.

Dembele has scored six goals in 10 matches this season after impressing on his debut campaign for the Ligue 1 side, bagging 23 times in 52 appearances and is also reported to be on Chelsea’s radar.

However, the Mirror believes it is Tottenham who lead the chase amid talk of a £50m swoop, which, if both articles prove accurate, means a double £100m raid on Lyon will be on the cards.

It’s reported United are looking at signing Mario Mandzukic in January and apparently see Dembele as a potential summer signing, rather than a winter window recruit.