Tottenham told £30m-plus contract offer will lure brilliant playmaker who embarrassed Guglielmo Vicario

Tottenham have been told that they will have to spend more than £30million on Eberechi Eze’s contract if they pursue a deal to sign the Crystal Palace playmaker this summer.

Eze has been one of Palace’s standout performers since joining the club from London rivals QPR in 2020 and scored 10 goals with four assists while playing all 38 Premier League games last season.

This term has been a bit more of a struggle for the 25-year-old, who has had some injury issues along the way. However, he has still notched six times and added three assists in 21 games in all competitions so far.

Indeed, his latest strike was a stunning free-kick which beat Tottenham keeper Guglielmo Vicario in Palace’s 3-1 defeat in north London on Saturday.

But as good as the strike was, the Italy international should have done better though as the effort was his side and at a saveable height – although a strange double-wall set-up may not have helped him.

The purity of Eze’s strike was still impressive, however, and he was the one real Palace threat in what was otherwise a rearguard action from the visitors.

And it appears that Tottenham’s interest in the Manchester City-lined star is genuine as Ange Postecoglou looks to bolster his squad again in the summer.

Eze is capable of playing as a wide player or as a No.10, which is the sort of versatility that Postecoglou loves and would benefit from having in his squad.

A fee in the region of £50m has been touted for a player who remains under contract until 2027, although his wage demands will make that a potentially costly package overall.

A report from Tottenham News has revealed how much Surs will have to pay Eze to convince him to move across London this summer.

Eze wage could burst through £30m barrier

It is thought that Ange Postecoglou’s side will need to offer a minimum of £120,000 per week across a five-year deal if they are to have any chance of beating out City to sign the England international.

Those sort of figures would mean Tottenham paying Eze a minimum of £31.2m in basic wages before bonuses and any other contractual-related payments have been taken into account.

That’s how you take a free kick #Eze is absolute class get him signed for #Spurs this summer he’s not even fit

we’ve been woeful #THFC #COYS pic.twitter.com/j6gqfEAWB4 — Jonny H (@JonnyH3232) March 2, 2024

Quite whether Daniel Levy would be willing to stump up those sort of figures for a player who is not guaranteed to be a first-choice starter under Postecoglou remains to be seen.

Eze’s free-kick at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium certainly showed the sort of qualities he has to offer but, barring a couple of other bright spots, he did not do much else in a game in which Spurs had 78 percent possession overall.

It’s hard to imagine him replacing skipper Son Heung-min on the left of Postecoglou’s front three or James Maddison in the N0.10 role, which does question why Tottenham would spend probably in excess of £50m on a bench player.

Spurs are back in action next Sunday when they head to Aston Villa in what will be a huge clash in the race to finish in the top four.

