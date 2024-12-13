Tottenham told to replace Postecoglou with ‘brilliant’ Premier League rival who’s a ‘great fit’

Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara has called on his old club to appoint a rival Premier League manager if the under-pressure Ange Postecoglou is shown the door.

The north London club have won just one of their last eight games under Postecoglou and currently sit 11th in the Premier League going into Sunday’s trip to Southampton.

Thursday evening’s trip to Rangers in their Europa League produced another underwhelming display as Tottenham came from behind to earn a 1-1 draw at Ibrox but needed to be thankful again to backup keeper Fraser Forster for several excellent stops.

Despite the crushing win at Manchester City during the current nine-game sequence, Postecoglou‘s side were beaten by Ipswich and Bournemouth and also threw away a two-goal lead against Chelsea last weekend.

That has led to some calls for Postecoglou’s head, despite the crippling defensive crisis that he is dealing with, and O’Hara wants Brentford boss Thomas Frank to replace the Australian if Daniel Levy does pull the trigger.

“If Ange Postecoglou keeps playing in the same way, then I’m afraid he’ll have to go, I’m sorry but Daniel Levy will have to get rid of him,” O’Hara told Grosvenor Sport. “You can’t go on with that football and style of defending any longer.

“I love Thomas Frank and I’d have him at Spurs every day of the week if Ange left. I think he’d be a great fit as Tottenham’s manager if we could get him out of Brentford.

“He’s been brilliant there and if Ange does leave – he’d be someone I’d look at.”

O’Hara regrets premature Nuno sacking

O’Hara also feels that Nuno Espirito Santo, who Tottenham sacked after just four months in charge, is showing the sort of in-game management at fifth-placed Nottingham Forest that Postecoglou often struggles with.

“Spurs went to the extreme with Jose Mourinho. His football was tough to watch—defensive and rigid—but they did win games,” O’Hara added.

“Then Antonio Conte came in, similar story: some good stuff but still all about defence. Now they’ve swung completely the other way with Ange Postecoglou, and it’s all attack, no cohesion in the defensive structure. You need a balance—good football but also the ability to keep clean sheets.

“Nuno Espirito Santo, who Spurs binned off because his football wasn’t great, but he showed over the weekend why he’s still top-notch. Look at Forest against Man United—they played some great stuff bopping it about. But when it got to 3-2, he made changes. Straight away, subbed on defenders, switched to a 5-4-1, and said, ‘Try and break us!’ United couldn’t. That’s in-game management. Result? Three points for Forest.

“It’s not always pretty, but that’s the difference between a manager and one who knows how to adapt mid-game. Take Spurs against Chelsea—2-0 up, game should’ve been dead and buried.

“Instead of being horrible to watch and shutting it down, they fell apart and lost 4-3. That’s the gap between top managers. Nuno knows how to see a game out, understands his team’s strengths, and gets the job done.”

Ange Postecoglou has reportedly had a major part to play in Tottenham pinpointing an impressive LaLiga centre-back as a January transfer window target.

The addition of another central defender in the new year has arguably become Postecoglou’s main priority in the new year after seeing the middle of his backline decimated by injuries yet again.

And, according to a report from Spanish outlet AS, Postecoglou has personally picked out Getafe star Omar Alderete as a major option to bolster his beleaguered backline – news that TT has heard is legit.

Tottenham are reportedly in advanced talks to land 10-goal St Patrick’s striker Mason Melia, with the club ‘pulling out all the stops’ to land the Irishman.

IN FOCUS – Highs and lows of Postecoglou’s Tottenham reign

⬆️ HIGHS ⬆️

Winning the Premier League Manager of the Month award at the first, second AND third time of asking in August, September and October 2023 – a feat never before recorded.

Guiding Tottenham to the top of the Premier League table in October 2023 after an unbeaten first 10 matches.

Leading Tottenham to their first win over Liverpool in five years during October 2023.

Beating Manchester City 4-0 in a Premier League game in November 2024 – a month after also knocking them out of the Carabao Cup.

⬇️ LOWS ⬇️

Being knocked out of the EFL Cup on penalties in just the second round in August 2023.

Suffering a 4-1 defeat to Chelsea, including two of his players being sent off, for his first Spurs defeat in November 2023.

Losing at home to newly promoted Ipswich Town in November 2024, which was their fifth defeat from their first 11 games of the season.

Surrendering a two-goal lead to lose 4-2 to Chelsea in December 2024.

