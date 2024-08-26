Tottenham have been told they will have to cough up around £80million if they want to land one of their final targets of what would be an excellent transfer window for Ange Postecoglou.

The north London club have brought in Timo Werner (loan), Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall, Dominic Solanke, Wilson Odobert and South Korean starlet Min-hyeok Yang this summer, but Postecoglou would still like to add another central defender and central midfielder before the window shuts on Friday.

And although Eberechi Eze does not really fit into either of those categories, it’s reported that Tottenham are still keen on trying to strike a deal for the Crystal Palace and England attacker.

While it was always going to be a difficult task for Spurs to lure the player to north London anyway, developments at the start of this week pretty much ended any hope they had of striking a deal.

That was down to Fabrizio Romano revealing that the release clause in Eze’s contract had expired, meaning that any suitors would have to enter into negotiations with the Eagles to sign the player.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth stated towards the end of last week that Palace have zero intention of losing another key player before the end of the month, which also includes Newcastle target Marc Guehi.

He suggested that Tottenham transfer chiefs will have to make a mammoth offer to convince the Selhurst Park outfit to do business and former palace owner Simon Jordan appears to agree.

Tottenham facing mammoth Eze fee

Jordan thinks it will take an offer of around £80m for Tottenham or any other interested parties to sign Eze at this stage of the transfer window.

He told talkSPORT: “Anyone wants to buy Eze, they will have to pay some serious, serious dough.”

When asked how much the England international would cost, Jordan responded: “£80million. Why would Palace sell him? They’ve got £140million coming in on players.

“A lot of that is probably structured so it is up-front money. So why would they need to sell Eze as well? Someone is going to have to pay big bucks to get Eze.”

Having recently splashed out a club record £65m for Solanke there is a very slim chance that Tottenham go bigger again for Eze, despite the player arguably finishing off what would be a perfect window for Postecoglou.

If anything, it is much more likely that Spurs try and bolster their defence and midfield after making a promising start to the new season.

Things have gone quiet on another centre-back option of late, but Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney has emerged as a top target for Postecoglou’s engine room and an offer is reportedly expected over the coming days.