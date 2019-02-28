AC Milan have named a €30million asking price for star young striker Patrick Cutrone amid interest from Spurs, a report claims.

Cutrone has seen his game time decrease since Krzysztof Piatek arrived from Genoa in January, with the Poland international having scored in every start for Milan until Tuesday night’s 0-0 draw against Lazio in the Coppa Italy.

The reduction in playing time even drew comments from Cutrone’s agent, Donato Orgnoni, who recently spoke to Radio Marte about the situation.

“If Cutrone will stay at AC Milan? We’ll see,” he stated.

According to Sky Italia, Milan have told Torino and Tottenham that they’d want €30m if they considered selling the 20-year-old this summer.

Cutrone has played in 31 games this season (all comps) and has scored nine goals, while assisting an additional two. During his time in the Rossoneri’s first team, he’s become a fan favourite, but reports suggest he may not be indispensable to the club.

