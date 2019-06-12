Spurs told to play club-record £89m fee to beat Man Utd to playmaker

Spurs have been told that they must pay a club-record fee if they are to sign Giovani Lo Celso from Real Betis, a report claims.

Christian Eriksen recently revealed his desire to leave Spurs in search of a new challenge, meaning the north London side will need to source a creative player to replace him.

Lo Celso scored nine goals and made four assists in his debut campaign in La Liga, following a loan move from PSG that was soon made permanent, and has since been attracting interest from some of Europe’s top clubs.

Manchester United and Tottenham are two of the clubs who have been strongly linked with a move for the Argentina international, with rumours that the latter have placed a €60million bid.

PSG are entitled to 20% of any sell-on fee, so Betis are eager to earn as much money as possible from the potential sale of the 23-year-old.

Now, an update from the Daily Mirror claims that the Andalusia club have set the price they want for Lo Celso, and it is the €100m (£89m) release clause built into his contract.

Both Sevilla star Pablo Sarabia and Paris Saint-Germain misfit Julian Draxler have been offered to Mauricio Pochettino but he doesn’t want either, however Sporting Lisbon’s Bruno Fernandes ‘remains on their radar’.

