Tottenham told why striker ‘not worth £65m’ is much better fit for Chelsea anyway

Tottenham have been told how a top striker target is not worth the £65million currently being quoted for his services and is a better fit for bitter London rivals Chelsea.

Ange Postecoglou and Enzo Maresca are both on the hunt for a new No.9 after both Spurs and Chelsea suffered in their own ways for not having a prolific striker last season.

Tottenham are still to find a replacement for all-time leading goalscorer Harry Kane, while Chelsea have not really had a clinical finisher since the days of Diego Costa and Didier Drogba.

Both clubs are being tipped to raid a Premier League rival though to fix their issues, with Bournemouth frontman Dominic Solanke well in the mix for a move to the capital.

However, talkSPORT pundit Tony Cascarino has stated why Solanke is better off moving to Stamford Bridge over the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, although his £65m release clause – which is only active for the Premier League ‘big six’ – is a bit steep.

Solanke scored 19 Premier League goals last season but was unluckily omitted from the England squad for Euro 2024, with Kane, Ivan Toney and Ollie Watkins all picked ahead of him.

Chelsea have the edge over Spurs

And when asked whether Chelsea or Tottenham would be a better fit for Solanke, former Blues frontman Cascarino said via talkSPORT: “I would probably, I am showing my bias here, probably slightly Chelsea.

“I am not sure a club will pay £65m for Dominic Solanke. He had a terrific season. You have had an outstanding season.

“There’s a much bigger picture there. If you look over his career in total, then Dominic has improved, he got goals in the Championship, he didn’t really in his younger days he didn’t really make it at Liverpool, they let him go, they didn’t think he was good enough.

“I still think it’s a lot of money for someone that if he had gone in and had two, three seasons scoring at huge amounts, like Ollie Watkins has got goals regularly year by year, increase regularly. I don’t know if we just saw a standout season by Solanke there.

“Not saying he is not a really good player because he has improved a hell of a lot and fair play to him for that. Would I want want to pay £65m? I am not sure Spurs or Chelsea would want to go that deep.”

While £65m does appear a high price to play, Solanke is a player very much on the rise and at 26 nearing the peak of his powers.

But in terms of Tottenham’s interest, there are already strong rumours they are close to splashing out £60m for Eberechi Eze and the chances of Daniel Levy paying even more than that for Solanke are incredibly thin.

Indeed, Spurs are more likely to look at striker targets between £30-40m, if indeed Eze walks through the door.

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly, in stark comparison, is more than happy to throw his riches to improve the Blues first-team squad. To that end, it wouldn’t be a massive surprise if Chelsea actually landed Solanke, if he is a top target that Maresca wants to bring in.