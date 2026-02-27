Tottenham, Chelsea on alert as French assist king prepares for European return

Moussa Diaby could emerge as a target for Tottenham and Chelsea

TEAMtalk understands that former Aston Villa star Moussa Diaby is preparing for a return to European football this summer, with a Premier League move firmly on the cards.

The 26-year-old French international is set to conclude his second season in the Saudi Pro League, having joined Al-Ittihad from Villa in 2024 in a deal worth over £50million. Diaby has impressed in the Middle East, notching eight goals and an outstanding 29 assists in just 59 appearances – a testament to his enduring quality and creative influence.

As TEAMtalk revealed in January, Diaby came close to a move to Italy, with Inter Milan pushing hard for his signature.

The Serie A leaders remain keen, but we can now confirm that a host of English sides are being kept up to speed on his situation – including his former club, Aston Villa.

Sources indicate that intermediaries have informed Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, and Newcastle United of Diaby’s potential availability.

Interest is not limited to England, with RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund, and Atletico Madrid also monitoring developments closely.

Diaby’s proven track record in both the Premier League and abroad, combined with his age and versatility, make him one of the most sought-after attacking talents on the market this summer.

With several top clubs vying for his signature, the stage is set for a major transfer tussle as the window approaches.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Shock Spurs manager target; Chelsea handed midfielder setback

Meanwhile, we revealed on Thursday that Cesc Fabregas is an option for Spurs as they look for their next permanent boss after Igor Tudor.

Fabregas has strong connections with Arsenal, but our sources state this would not stop him from taking the Spurs job.

Chelsea also considered Fabregas before deciding to hire Liam Rosenior.

Sources confirmed to us earlier on Friday that Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool are all set to be left frustrated in their pursuit of a Barcelona star.

The Premier League trio have made enquiries for the player, but he is instead closing in on a new contract at the Camp Nou.