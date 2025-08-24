Tottenham gaining confidence over Savinho deal after fresh contact with Man City – sources

Tottenham Hotspur have restarted work on a deal to sign Savinho from Manchester City and hope progress could be made quickly if the latest round of talks continues positively, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk.

Fresh contact was made over the weekend, during and after Tottenham’s 2-0 win at the Etihad, and that scoreline has only strengthened the Brazilian’s desire to make the move.

Sources say the winger has already been convinced of the role he would play under Thomas Frank, with Tottenham selling him on the freedom and creativity he would enjoy in their system.

Savinho believes he would have a greater chance of realising his potential at Tottenham, where he could express himself more than he currently does at Man City.

The deal remains complicated, but agents have been working to push for a breakthrough, with fresh encouragement emerging in the hours after Saturday’s victory. There is a growing belief that an agreement could be possible early this week.

If not, Spurs continue to pursue other targets. The club have remained in talks for Nico Paz, although negotiations are proving extremely complex due to the midfielder’s ownership structure and clauses in his contract at Como.

TEAMtalk revealed a week ago that Spurs have had a £60m approach for Savinho rejected by City.

He is not a player Pep Guardiola was looking to move on this month, but Spurs are insisting on getting the deal done.

City have also been left surprised by how much the 21-year-old wants to make the switch, having only moved to the Etihad in July last year.

Tottenham eyeing huge Savinho swoop

TEAMtalk’s Rudy Galetti has reported that Spurs are so eager to land Savinho that they would be willing to break their transfer record on him.

That is currently the £65m they paid Bournemouth for striker Dominic Solanke last summer.

Spurs are looking to make a statement in the transfer market after missing out on Morgan Gibbs-White and Eberechi Eze this summer.

Gibbs-White penned a new three-year contract with Nottingham Forest after they claimed that Spurs had made an illegal approach for the 25-year-old.

Spurs had been on the verge of signing Eze from Crystal Palace, only for rivals Arsenal to complete a stunning late hijack following an injury to Kai Havertz.

