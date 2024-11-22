Tottenham star ‘ostracised’ by Postecoglou gunning for January exit amid La Liga, Mourinho links

Tottenham Hotspur outcast Sergio Reguilon is eager to reignite his career by securing a winter move away from North London, it has been revealed.

Reports in the Spanish press state that Reguilon has been ‘ostracised’ by Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou, having failed to make a single first-team appearance and being named in just one squad so far this term. Postecoglou clearly does not want to use the left-back and would rather rely on the likes of Destiny Udogie and Ben Davies.

This is described as a ‘strange’ decision given Reguilon’s decent form with Brentford and the fact Davies’ Tottenham contract is due to expire at the end of the season.

The report comes from Marca and labels the situation ‘dramatic’. The 27-year-old’s entourage are determined to find him a new club so he can start playing regularly once again.

Reguilon being shunned by Postecoglou is the latest twist in what has been a ‘volatile’ few years for the player.

He joined Spurs from Real Madrid in a £32million deal in September 2020 but has since been loaned out to Atletico Madrid, Manchester United and Brentford.

Reguilon’s move to United in September 2023 was particularly surprising, and he only played 12 times for the Red Devils before his loan was terminated in January.

The Spaniard’s agent will be desperately fielding interest to try and find a solution.

In October, it emerged that Jose Mourinho is looking to reunite with Reguilon at Fenerbahce.

It has also been claimed that Reguilon could rip up his Spurs contract – which is due to expire in June – in order to return to former club Sevilla on a free transfer in January.

Reguilon’s departure would free up space on the wage bill for Spurs to sign a new player, potentially a younger left-back who can provide competition and cover for Udogie.

Reguilon’s overall record for Spurs stands at two goals and eight assists in 67 appearances.

Meanwhile, surprise reports coming out of Spain suggest Spurs are in the mix to land Jadon Sancho from Chelsea.

Sancho swapped United for Chelsea in the summer via a season-long loan. Chelsea have the obligation to sign him permanently if certain conditions are met.

But the Blues are already looking for ‘more consistent’ options out wide, which has allegedly seen Spurs become ‘serious suitors’ for the Englishman.

Brahim Diaz is another player Spurs are being credited with interest in.

Spurs have joined Arsenal and Newcastle in keeping tabs on the Real Madrid attacker as he is ‘unhappy’ with his lack of game time.

At this stage, Arsenal are the Premier League club leading the race for Diaz, though that could change.

