Tottenham transfers: Phenomenal Postecoglou coup ON as ‘gentleman’s agreement’ leads to £60m attacker talks

Eberechi Eze could be closing in on a move to Tottenham

Tottenham could be closing in on a massive £60million transfer coup, with a gentleman’s agreement potentially poised to land them an elite Premier League attacker.

Ange Postecoglou is looking to revamp his first-team squad this summer, having previously admitted that he needs fresh faces to compliment the type of football he wants to play in north London.

Another centre-back, at least one central midfielder and a new central striker are all priorities in the upcoming window, but it appears that Tottenham are finding it hard to pass up the opportunity to try and sign a player who has excelled against them this season.

Crystal Palace playmaker Eberechi Eze is the Premier League star in question, with Football Transfers providing an update on the England man’s future.

Eze is currently preparing for Euro 2024 after being named in Gareth Southgate’s provisional 33-man squad for the tournament in Germany and is expected to make the cut when that party drops to 26.

The 25-year-old ended the current campaign in scintillating fashion, finishing on 14 goals with four assists in 27 Premier League outings as Palace won six of their last seven games to finish in the top 10.

That stunning form under Oliver Glasner sparked fresh rumours over Eze’s future, with Palace making it clear they will not listen to offers under £60m for the former QPR star and his in-form attacking partner Michael Olise.

Indeed, Liverpool have been urged to potentially replace continued Saudi target Mo Salah with the Palace pair as Arne Slot prepares to take over from Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

Major Tottenham talks for Eze imminent

However, latest reports suggest Spurs are at the front of the queue for Eze and are preparing to hold discussions with the Eagles over what would arguably be one of the signings of the summer window.

Tottenham are expected to begin talks in the next fortnight, having already held preliminary discussions with the player’s representatives.

From Eze’s perspective, he is said to be firmly behind a transfer and expects Palace to honour their side of a gentleman’s agreement.

The Selhurst Park outfit have agreed they will allow Eze to leave as long as any potential suitor meets their £60m asking price, and Tottenham are ready to act swiftly to beat off competition from the likes of Liverpool, both Manchester clubs and Chelsea.

And while Eze’s current involvement with the national team may hinder the chances of a quick resolution, that will not put Daniel Levy and co off.

In terms of Tottenham’s current attacker, they have Son Heung-min, Manor Solomon, Brennan Johnson and James Maddison who can all operate from the left-wing, where Eze does the majority of his best work.

However, the Palace star could also provide stiff competition for Maddison in the No.10 role going forward after the former Leicester man struggled to recapture his early season form as the current campaign drew to a close.

In short, while Eze is not exactly a ‘need’ for Postecoglou, the attacker is simply way too good of a player to pass up if Spurs can strike a deal early in the window.