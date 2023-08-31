Tottenham transfers: Postecoglou turns to £60m assist machine after Ansu Fati move hijacked by Prem rival

Spurs are set to move for Eze after Fati deal is hijacked

Tottenham have reportedly turned their attention to raiding a Premier League rival after seeing a deal to sign Barcelona forward Ansu Fati seemingly collapse.

Reports on Wednesday suggested Spurs had beaten Sevilla, Liverpool and Chelsea to the signing of the talented Barca attacker, with the reigning LaLiga champions wanting a fee in the region of €50m (£42.9m) for the 20-year-old.

However, The Athletic now reports that Brighton will seal a loan deal for Fati instead, as Barcelona are not keen on a sale.

The report adds that the Catalan giants feel Brighton’s style of football is more suited to the young forward, despite Tottenham now having a much more adventurous approach under Ange Postecoglou.

And with Fati now seemingly on his way to the south coast, it appears that Postecoglou has turned to other options instead ahead of Friday’s deadline day.

A move for Nottingham Forest winger Brennan Johnson has stalled a little but is still expected to be pushed through, although The Independent now reports that Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze is once again on the club’s radar.

The report states that while there is firm interest in Eze, Palace would likely want a far bigger fee than £40m and potentially well over £60m.

READ MORE: The top 20 sides in European football per money made from player sales: Chelsea top, Brighton make top four

Eze brings goals and assists

Eze, who has also been linked with Manchester City and Liverpool, has proven to be a consistent performer since bursting onto the scene with QPR back in 2016.

The 25-year-old has notched 40 goals and added 26 assists in 231 senior career appearances and has the ability to play on either wing or as a No.10.

It now remains to be seen whether Daniel Levy is prepared to pay close to £60m for Eze or move for the slightly cheaper Johnson at nearer to £50m.

One thing is for sure, Tottenham are highly unlikely to sign both as they do not need two wingers – even if they are both versatile.

Postecoglou’s men are back in action on Saturday when they head to Burnley in the Premier League.

READ MORE: Tottenham star gets incredible opportunity to choose between country’s greatest two clubs, as second Euro giants join pursuit