Spurs trio wish Ajax good luck ahead of Man Utd clash

Tottenham’s trio of Ajax alumni have recorded a message to send the Dutch club their best wishes ahead of the Europa League final against Manchester United.

Rather than wish for their fellow Premier League side to come up trumps in the Stockholm showpiece, Christian Eriksen, Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen have crowded around the camera to voice their support for the Dutch side, for whom they collectively made over 400 appearances for.

“Guys, lots of luck for you on Wednesday,” Vertonghen says.

“We will watch it for sure. We will support you and hope that you’ll win.”

The tweet on Ajax’s Twitter feed isn’t the first time the Dutch club have tried trolling Manchester United in the build-up to the game; only on Monday did they tweet this:

Hi @ManUtd, we've heard something's missing in your Trophy Cabinet! And we would like to keep it that way! ?#UELfinal #ajaman pic.twitter.com/B1ZsVczMu9 — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) May 22, 2017

The tweet prompted a cheeky reply from United, however, who replied on their official feed: