Tottenham urged to beat Chelsea to lethal 22-goal striker who offers much more than Timo Werner

Tottenham have been urged to make a move for prolific Sporting CP frontman Viktor Gyokeres ahead of bitter London rivals Chelsea.

The north London club have already completed a loan move for Leipzig frontman Timo Werner, who is capable of playing out wide or through the middle.

However, rumours remain that Ange Postecoglou would still like to get another genuine No.9 on board, despite Richarlison finally hitting some form in a Spurs shirt.

The Brazilian has notched six goals in his last seven games in all competitions and is finally starting to show the form that prompted Tottenham to splash out 360million for his services in the summer of 2022.

But despite Richarlison’s current goalscoring antics, Postecoglou is still being prompted to make a move for Sweden international frontman Gyokeres.

The 25-year-old has been outstanding during his debut season in Portugal with Sporting, scoring 22 goals and also providing 10 assists in just 25 outings.

Sporting signed the striker from Championship outfit Coventry last summer in a deal which was understood to be in the region of £20million, a record fee for both clubs.

Gyokeres’ outstanding form has seen him heavily linked with a move to a Chelsea side in desperate need of a new No.9.

However, Tottenham News reports that Spurs have been advised to rival the Blues for the striker’s signature.

Since arriving in Portugal the lethal forward’s value has skyrocketed, with Chelsea already thought to have had an offer of £73million turned down in the winter window.

Tottenham News reports that a source with close links to the club wanted Postecoglou’s men to make a move for Gyokeres when he was still with Coventry.

Gyokeres offers more threat than Werner

And now that same source states that the Sporting star would have been a much better signing than Werner, who moved to north London recently.

Gyokeres scored 21 goals and provided 10 assists in 46 Championship matches as the Sky Blues reached the Play-Off Final at Wembley, where they were beaten on penalties by Luton Town.

He has also scored five goals in 19 appearances for the Sweden national team, where he plays alongside Tottenham forward Dejan Kulusevski.

Gyokeres certainly fits the mold of what Postecoglou wants from a central striker, given that he has great strength and also speed to run in behind.

However, the likelihood of signing another forward in January is slim, despite talk Tottenham are also close to a deal for Antonio Nusa from Club Brugge.

Indeed, if Tottenham do make another January addition to their squad then it will likely be another midfielder.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg continues to be linked with an exit, with his style of play not really fitting in with what he wants from his midfielders.

And if the Dane goes, that will leave Postecoglou short while he waits on Yves Bissouma and Pape Sarr to return from the African Cup of Nations.

Tottenham are back in action on Friday evening when they host Manchester City in the FA Cup fourth round.

