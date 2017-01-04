Spurs v Chelsea ratings: Wanyama the pick; Alli & Eriksen shine

Spurs halted Chelsea’s amazing winning run at White Hart Lane, but who impressed and who didn’t in an engaging battle at White Hart Lane?

TOTTENHAM

HUGO LLORIS: Hardly called into action, but saved well from Diego Costa early in the second half. 7.

KYLE WALKER: A disciplined display from the normally rampaging right-back. Kept Pedro quiet. 7.

DANNY ROSE: The more forward-thinking of Spurs’ full-backs. Diligent defensively, too. 7.

TOBY ALDERWEIRELD: Solid performance from the dependable Belgian, who kept Costa quiet. 7.

JAN VERTONGHEN: Played well in a fine defensive performance for Spurs. 6.

ERIC DIER: Seamlessly switched into a defensive back three as he again showed his versatility. 7.

MOUSA DEMBELE: Strong showing in the centre of midfield as Spurs edged Chelsea in a key area of the field. 7.

VICTOR WANYAMA: Showed why Chelsea boss Antonio Conte admires him. Physically imposing, dominant throughout and arguably the best player on the pitch. 8.5.

HARRY KANE: Workmanlike display from the England striker, who had few opportunities to shine himself. 7.

DELE ALLI: Match-winner and man of the match after two fine headed goals from Christian Eriksen’s crosses. 8.

CHRISTIAN ERIKSEN: Made the most of the space he was given with two delightful crosses for Alli’s headers. 8.

SUBSTITUTES:

HARRY WINKS (for Dembele, 74): Given another taste of a big London derby. 6.

MOUSSA SISSOKO (for Alli, 86): Sent on to solidify the midfield with the match won. 5.

SON HEUNG-MIN (for Kane, 90): Came on in the dying moments. 5.

CHELSEA

THIBAUT COURTOIS: Saved well from Dier but beaten by Alli. Might have done better with the second. 6.

VICTOR MOSES: At fault defensively for Alli’s first and positionally for the second. Unable to threaten in attack. 5.

MARCOS ALONSO: Limited contribution from the left wing-back, with the goals both originating from his flank. 5.

CESAR AZPILICUETA: His lack of aerial stature was exposed for the goals. 5.

DAVID LUIZ: Kept Kane quiet, but caught out of position for Alli’s first goal. 6.

GARY CAHILL: Booked for foul on Eriksen and pulled out of position for the opening goal. 6.

NEMANJA MATIC: Restored at the expense of Cesc Fabregas, tried to wrest the midfield in Chelsea’s favour but could not. 7.

N’GOLO KANTE: For once, the Premier League champion with Leicester was unable to dominate the centre of midfield. 6.

DIEGO COSTA: Tested Lloris soon after half-time, but otherwise found his impact limited by Spurs’ strong rearguard. 6.

EDEN HAZARD: Spurned a good opportunity in each half and was not as effervescent as usual. 6.

PEDRO: Did little to justify his selection ahead of Willian. Received a first half yellow card. 6.

SUBSTITUTES:

WILLIAN (for Alonso, 65): Sent on as Chelsea chased a game which was in Tottenham’s full control. 5.

CESC FABREGAS (for Kante, 79): The former Arsenal captain attracted jeers and was unable to silence them. 5.

MICHY BATSHUAYI (for Moses, 85): The striker was sent on too late to make an impact. 5.