Spurs v Chelsea ratings: Wanyama the pick; Alli & Eriksen shine

Michael Graham
Spurs halted Chelsea’s amazing winning run at White Hart Lane, but who impressed and who didn’t in an engaging battle at White Hart Lane?

TOTTENHAM

HUGO LLORIS: Hardly called into action, but saved well from Diego Costa early in the second half. 7.

KYLE WALKER: A disciplined display from the normally rampaging right-back. Kept Pedro quiet. 7.

DANNY ROSE: The more forward-thinking of Spurs’ full-backs. Diligent defensively, too. 7.

TOBY ALDERWEIRELD: Solid performance from the dependable Belgian, who kept Costa quiet. 7.

JAN VERTONGHEN: Played well in a fine defensive performance for Spurs. 6.

ERIC DIER: Seamlessly switched into a defensive back three as he again showed his versatility. 7.

MOUSA DEMBELE: Strong showing in the centre of midfield as Spurs edged Chelsea in a key area of the field. 7.

VICTOR WANYAMA: Showed why Chelsea boss Antonio Conte admires him. Physically imposing, dominant throughout and arguably the best player on the pitch. 8.5.

HARRY KANE: Workmanlike display from the England striker, who had few opportunities to shine himself. 7.

DELE ALLI: Match-winner and man of the match after two fine headed goals from Christian Eriksen’s crosses. 8.

CHRISTIAN ERIKSEN: Made the most of the space he was given with two delightful crosses for Alli’s headers. 8.

SUBSTITUTES:

HARRY WINKS (for Dembele, 74): Given another taste of a big London derby. 6.

MOUSSA SISSOKO (for Alli, 86): Sent on to solidify the midfield with the match won. 5.

SON HEUNG-MIN (for Kane, 90): Came on in the dying moments. 5.

Dele Alli: Heads Tottenham into the lead against Chelsea

CHELSEA

THIBAUT COURTOIS: Saved well from Dier but beaten by Alli. Might have done better with the second. 6.

VICTOR MOSES: At fault defensively for Alli’s first and positionally for the second. Unable to threaten in attack. 5.

MARCOS ALONSO: Limited contribution from the left wing-back, with the goals both originating from his flank. 5.

CESAR AZPILICUETA: His lack of aerial stature was exposed for the goals. 5.

DAVID LUIZ: Kept Kane quiet, but caught out of position for Alli’s first goal. 6.

GARY CAHILL: Booked for foul on Eriksen and pulled out of position for the opening goal. 6.

NEMANJA MATIC: Restored at the expense of Cesc Fabregas, tried to wrest the midfield in Chelsea’s favour but could not. 7.

N’GOLO KANTE: For once, the Premier League champion with Leicester was unable to dominate the centre of midfield. 6.

DIEGO COSTA: Tested Lloris soon after half-time, but otherwise found his impact limited by Spurs’ strong rearguard. 6.

EDEN HAZARD: Spurned a good opportunity in each half and was not as effervescent as usual. 6.

PEDRO: Did little to justify his selection ahead of Willian. Received a first half yellow card. 6.

SUBSTITUTES:

WILLIAN (for Alonso, 65): Sent on as Chelsea chased a game which was in Tottenham’s full control. 5.

CESC FABREGAS (for Kante, 79): The former Arsenal captain attracted jeers and was unable to silence them. 5.

MICHY BATSHUAYI (for Moses, 85): The striker was sent on too late to make an impact. 5.

Tottenham Chelsea

