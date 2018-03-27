Squad man names the two clubs he’d willingly leave Man Utd for

Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero has revealed which two clubs he’d be willing to join when he eventually calls time on his career at Old Trafford.

The Argentina international, who is under contract at Old Trafford at 2021, began his career at Racing Club and admits he would prioritise a return to the Avellanada-based club when the time comes for him to move on.

Speaking to ESPN, Romero said: “The day in which I have to return [to Argentina] my priority will be Racing [Club], and if the goalkeeping position is well occupied as it is now with Juan Musso, my other option surely would be Boca Juniors.

“I don’t think that I could return to another goal in Argentina.”

Romero is United’s preferred deputy to David De Gea and the Argentine has rarely let the club down when called upon.

The 31-year-old joined United on a free transfer from Sampdoria in the summer of 2015 and has played 37 times for the Red Devils.

