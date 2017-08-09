Herrera makes multiple trophy vow for ‘strongest ever’ Man Utd

Ander Herrera won’t spend any time moping over Manchester United’s Super Cup loss to Real Madrid after setting the club a lofty target of fighting for four trophies this season.

The Red Devils were outclassed at times by Real Madrid in sweltering Skopje on Tuesday night, with the manner of the 2-1 loss giving Jose Mourinho food for thought entering his second season at the helm.

The Portuguese coach’s first campaign ended with Europa League glory, bringing the welcome boon of Champions League qualification having already secured EFL Cup and Community Shield success.

It was, though, another disappointing Premier League campaign for United.

Herrera has not finished higher than fourth in his time at Old Trafford and, with the title in his sights, is desperate to hit the ground running against West Ham on Sunday.

“We have to accept Real deserve to be the winners,” the Spaniard said. “But we can take a lot of good things from this game.

“The Premier League starts on Sunday, there is no time to be upset, we want to be contenders for the title and we want to fight for every title this season.

“Last season, we won three trophies which is very good, but we didn’t fight for the Premier League.

“That’s our aim for this season and we have a very good squad. We are going to play in four competitions and we want to fight for all of them.

“In every position, we have two very good players, so I am optimistic for this season and let’s forget about tonight.

“I know it’s difficult because it’s a European trophy and that’s important for the club.

“But now the Premier League, then the Champions League will come, the FA Cup and the League Cup. We don’t want to give away any competition.

“We are going to fight for all of them and we are going to improve.”

Herrera says United simply came up short against the “best team in the world” in Real Madrid – a philosophical stance that echoed his manager’s post-match thoughts.

Now, though, the attention is on the weekend visit of West Ham – a side bolstered by summer signings such as Marko Arnautovic, Joe Hart, Javier Hernandez and Pablo Zabaleta.

“We are ready and West Ham will be ready as well, because they have also played a pre-season and surely they are going to be fit as well,” Herrera told MUTV.

“But we are playing at Old Trafford in front of our fans and we want to win the first game of the season.

“We have to respect them because they have a very good team, they have signed very good players.

“This season, I think the transfer window has gone good for them. They are going to be difficult to beat. Now is our chance to fight for the Premier League and we have to do it as well.”