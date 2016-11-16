Stade Rennais winger chased by Premier League quartet

Liverpool and Arsenal are believed to be leading the race to sign a highly rated Ligue 1 winger, with two other clubs monitoring the player, according to reports.

Paul-Georges Ntep has been at Stade Rennais since January 2014 and has scored 16 goals in 54 appearances for the French outfit. The former Auxerre man has assisted four goals in the nine appearances he has made this campaign.

The 24-year-old, originally from Cameroon, represents the French national side, having played at every level since featuring for the U18’s squad back in 2010.

As a result of Ntep’s performances for the U21’s, which included nine goals in 15 appearances, he was promoted to the senior side.

The youngster’s debut was handed to him by France manager Didier Deschamps when he replaced Olivier Giroud in a 4-3 win against France in June 2015.

As well as the two Premier League giants, Watford and Southampton have been keeping tabs on Ntep, whose contract ends at the end of the current season. The French club are more likely to sell in January, rather than lose him on a free-transfer in summer.