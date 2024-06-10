Portugal have been urged to bench Ronaldo for their first two Euro 2024 group games

Portugal have been told why they should leave legendary forward Cristiano Ronaldo out of their starting XI for the first two group games at Euro 2024.

The 39-year-old will be appearing in his sixth European Championships when the tournament kicks off in Germany on Thursday when the hosts take on Scotland.

Ronaldo has taken over from the iconic Eusebio as his country’s greatest-ever player, having scored a remarkable 128 goals in 206 caps for his country.

However, he has spent the last 18 months playing in the Saudi Pro League for Al Nassr. And although he’s still notched 64 goals in 70 games in that time, former Arsenal forward Paul Merson has revealed why he thinks Ronaldo should not start the tournament as Portugal’s No.9.

Roberto Martinez’s side, who are in Group F, begin their tournament against the Czech Republic on June 18 before then facing Turkey and Georgia.

And, when assessing Portugal’s chances of winning the showpiece event, Merson told Sportskeeda: “Portugal are an aging team but they have a lot of experience within the squad.

“There’s too much individual quality for them not to gel together as a unit, so I think they’ll fare quite well at Euro 2024.

“With Pepe and Ruben Dias at the back, they are defensively strong and there is a lot of guile in midfield, while they are blessed with devastating pace and goals upfront.”

Ronaldo remains a knockout weapon for Portugal

Merson believes that Manchester United attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes should take on Ronaldo’s mantle in those opening group games, given the level of club football the former Old Trafford star is currently playing at.

He added: “Bruno Fernandes is a top-class footballer and should play a starring role for Portugal, while Cristiano Ronaldo is still with the squad despite entering the twilight years of his career.

“He’s still their captain and banging in the goals in Saudi Arabia, but I think they’ll see what he’s like in the camp and take a call on his selection.

“I would personally leave him out of the first two league games and get qualification sorted before bringing him back for the final encounter.

“If he plays well, he can keep his spot and that’s the right way to go about it as it’s a massive jump for someone to come into the European championships after playing at such a lesser standard in Saudi.”

Portugal will be looking to claim their second title in Germany, having won the tournament for the first time in 2016.

They did not fair so well last time out though, losing to Martinez’s Belgium in the last-16 at Euro 2020.

Portugal’s Euro 2024 squad also includes Ronaldo’s former Manchester United team-mates Fernandes and full-back Diogo Dalot as well as Manchester City title-winners Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva.

They are currently ranked as fourth favourites to win the tournament, with only Germany, France and England ahead of them.