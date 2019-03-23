Staggering Man Utd player wages exposed in revealing report
The salaries enjoyed by Manchester United players has been ‘revealed’ in a report, which claims to know the exact wages paid to each and every star.
The Premier League giants – the world’s most valuable club – are currently enjoying a resurgence under interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who has led United into the quarter-finals of the Champions League and back on track in the race for a top-four finish.
Certainly qualifying for the Champions League once again next season will be vital for a club regarded as one of the world’s biggest payers, and it’s due to that upturn in fortunes that makes Solskjaer favourite to land the manager’s jo on a permanent basis.
It’s now shock to see Alexis Sanchez topping the list. The report in the Daily Mirror claims the Chilean is paid a staggering £350,000 a week basis – though that can top £500,000 a week based on performance-related incentives.
However, with Sanchez’s future at the club very much under the spotlight, his reign as the club’s top earner may be a short-lived one.
Just behind Sanchez are France duo Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial – the latter of which recently signed a new deal to commit his future to the club.
However, United soon to elevate David De Gea into the top bracket, with talks ongoing over a new deal for their No 1.
Two other players also in talks over a new deal are Ander Herrera – with the paper saying his wages can expect to rise from their current £75,000 a week to nearer the £100,000 a week mark – and Marcus Rashford, whose wages are set to rise to £150,000 a week.
Manchester United players’ weekly wages
- Alexis Sanchez – £350,000-a-week*
- Paul Pogba – £290,000-a-week
- Anthony Martial – £250,000-a-week
- David De Gea – £200,000-a-week
- Romelu Lukaku – £200,000-a-week
- Luke Shaw – £195,000-a-week
- Juan Mata – £140,000-a-week
- Phil Jones – £120,000-a-week
- Fred – £120,000-a-week
- Nemanja Matic – £120,000-a-week
- Ashley Young – £110,000-a-week
- Jesse Lingard – £100,000-a-week
- Antonio Valencia – £100,000-a-week
- Marcos Rojo – £80,000-a-week
- Chris Smalling – £80,000-a-week
- Eric Bailly – £75,000-a-week
- Victor Lindelof – £75,000-a-week
- Ander Herrera – £75,000-a-week**
- Matteo Darmian – £60,000-a-week
- Sergio Romero – £50,000-a-week
- Diogo Dalot – £50,000-a-week
- Marcus Rashford – £45,000-a-week***
- Scott McTominay – £30,000-a-week
- Lee Grant – £20,000-a-week
* – Alexis Sanchez’s wages can rise to £500,000-a-week if performance-based bonuses are triggered.
** – Ander Herrera is reportedly in talks over a new contract, which would see his wages rise to £100,000-a-week.
*** – Marcus Rashford is in the latter stages of talks over a new contract, which would see his wages rise significantly to £150,000-a-week.
