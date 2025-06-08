The details in what Tottenham will offer Bryan Mbeumo have come to light as Thomas Frank attempts to hijack Manchester United’s move, and of three critical factors, two are working in Spurs’ favour.

Frank is on course to replace Ange Postecoglou as manager of Tottenham. Talks are already well underway and the Dane is keen to take the next step in his career by joining a ‘big six’ side like Spurs.

According to the Mirror, one of Frank’s first acts as Tottenham boss could be to hijack Man Utd’s move for Mbeumo.

The 25-year-old recently signalled his intention to sign for the Red Devils ahead of Arsenal, Newcastle and Tottenham.

Man Utd have tabled two bids so far, with the highest totalling £60m (£50m plus £10m in add-ons). Brentford’s dream valuation is £70m, though they’re understood to be willing to do business for a fee similar to the one Man Utd are paying to sign Matheus Cunha – £62.5m.

The signs all looked rosy for Man Utd, though Frank now being days away from joining Tottenham has thrown a spanner in the works.

Frank has reportedly requested Spurs enter the bidding for Mbeumo whose 20 Premier League goals last term were bettered only by Mohamed Salah (29), Alexander Isak (23) and Erling Haaland (22).

And according to an update from the Sunday Mirror, Tottenham are prepared to make a move.

However, the report insisted the wages Spurs are prepared to pay are LOWER than the sums Man Utd have already put forward.

The Sunday Mirror stated: ‘Spurs would offer Mbeumo around £130,000-a-week.’

That falls some way below the proposal Man Utd have already tabled, which the report states would see Mbeumo pocket a salary in the £150,000-£200,000-a-week range.

As such, Tottenham would appear to stand very little chance of hijacking United’s move, though there are two other factors working in their favour…

Who’ll win the race for Mbeumo?

The first is the Frank connection, with the Dane helping to turn Mbeumo into the feared forward he’s become.

Secondly, Tottenham can offer Champions League football, with their participation in that competition secured at Man Utd’s expense.

United tasted defeat for the fourth successive time against Spurs this season in the Europa League final.

Man Utd with their greater European pedigree and vastly more experienced players like Harry Maguire, Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes were favourites pre-match.

Yet United produced a turgid display in Bilbao and talisman Fernandes failed to make any impact whatsoever as the Red Devils surrendered UCL football to Tottenham.

Mbeumo is willing to join Man Utd even without UCL football, though it could factor into his thinking if Frank can convince the forward to consider performing a U-turn and joining Tottenham.

If Spurs were willing to offer a higher salary than United, they’d have a hattrick of factors working in their favour.

But if the Sunday Mirror’s report is accurate, it’s still the Red Devils who have the advantage from a financial perspective.

Bryan Mbeumo’s goals and assists since 2019