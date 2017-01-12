Stalemate over Memphis as Man Utd reject opening bid – report

Manchester United have reportedly turned down an approach for Memphis Depay from Ligue 1 Lyon.

The French side have opened talks with United over a deal for the out-of-favour Dutch winger, but Sky Sports report their initial approach – thought to be in the region of £12million – has been rejected.

Depay has struggled for game time at Manchester United this season and manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed he is willing to let the Dutch forward leave.

The Ligue 1 side have emerged as favourites to land the wantaway attacker in recent days, while Everton, AC Milan, Roma and Marseille also thought to be monitoring developments.

Reports in France claimed United are holding out for €17million (£14.8million) fee for the player, and with their initial offer having been reportedly rejected, it’ll be up to the club whether to make an improved offer.

United signed the player in a £25million deal from PSV Eindhoven in the summer of 2015, but the Holland international has been a major disappointment during his time at Old Trafford, with his attitude often being called into question.