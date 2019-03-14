Star AC Milan striker admits to being boyhood Arsenal fan

AC Milan star Krzysztof Piątek has revealed that he supported Arsenal when he was growing up as a child in Poland.

Piatek has been a phenomenon since his arrival in Serie A last summer, netting 19 goals in 26 appearances across spells at two clubs.

He initially moved to Genoa and, after a red hot start, was then snapped up by Milan in a €35million January deal to replace the departing Gonzalo Higuain.

He has six goals in seven Serie A appearances with the San Siro side so far, helping them up to third in the table and set to challenge Napoli for second spot.

“When I was a child I was an Arsenal fan,” he told children at a Tuttosport event.

“I loved the style of Wenger and I admired players like Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp.

Piatek has become synonymous with his gun-firing celebration, earning him the nickname ‘il Pistolero’ in Italy.

“My celebration? I did after that I scored a goal once and from that moment it remained the same. It’s a habit now and it brings good luck so I am not going to change it.

“I see people go crazy for this celebration here in Italy. I loved Genoa. I had a good time there. I loved the sea, there was good weather and good cuisine.”

Both Chelsea and Barcelona were linked with January moved for Piatek, but his latest comments may tempt Arsenal to try their luck this summer, despite already having Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

