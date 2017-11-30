Star desperate to extend Manchester United stay

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is hoping to extend his time at Manchester United after recovering from a cruciate ligament injury.

Ibrahimovic initially joined the Red Devils on a one-year deal at the start of last season, but saw that campaign cut short by the knee injury he sustained in a Europa League clash with Anderlecht in April.

He subsequently signed up for a second year, and has recently returned to action for Jose Mourinho’s men.

Despite not yet starting a game since his return and United’s £75million capture of Romelu Lukaku last summer, The Sun reports that both Ibrahimovic and Mourinho are keen to extend his deal again to give him the opportunity to make up for lost time.

Pivotal to Ibrahimovic’s desire to stay longer at Old Trafford is believed to be his desire to add a Premier League winner’s medal to his extensive collection, probably before calling time on his career in the United States.