Star fully committed to Leicester despite Man Utd speculation

Kasper Schmeichel is “fully committed” to Leicester City despite recent rumours linking him with Manchester United.

Kasper’s father, Peter, had a distinguished career at United and there has been talk of Schmeichel junior following him to Old Trafford should David De Gea move to Real Madrid this summer.

However, despite that, Schmeichel insists he is perfectly happy where he is.

“I am a Leicester player until someone tells me otherwise and until then I am fully committed to this club,” he said.

Schmeichel will face greater competition for his spot in the Leicester side this season after their capture of Eldin Jakupovic from Hull, but he says that is something he will relish.

“There has always been a lot of competition for places. We have got Ben Hamer as well and he is a top class keeper and Ron-Robert Zieler was a World Cup winner.

“Competition has always been there and has to be there otherwise or we could start becoming complacent throughout the whole squad if there isn’t competition for places.

“Yes [I welcome the challenge]. What else am I going to do?”