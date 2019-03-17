Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk has admitted he should have done better with James Milner’s shanked clearance for Fulham’s equaliser.

Milner’s penalty sent the Reds back to the top of the Premier League but they were far from impressive in a 2-1 win at Craven Cottage.

Van Dijk has been lavished with praise for his performances this season, so he will have to take the criticism for his part in Fulham’s equaliser on the chin.

He sold Alisson short with a headed backpass and after the goalkeeper was not the bravest in his challenge with Babel, the Dutchman emerged with the ball and rolled into an empty net.

“The gaffer told me to come on and calm it down and the first thing I do is slice it and put Virgil under pressure which wasn’t ideal,” Milner told Sky Sports.

“The goal was important to put away. You have to go back to what you practise, be calm and do what you do.”

He was joined by Van Dijk, who refused to blame his team-mate: “I am not giving excuses. I should have handled it better. They scored but so did we and we have three points and move back to the top of the table.

“We knew it would be tough. We made it difficult for ourselves. We weren’t calm on the ball. We got the three points though and we can now focus on the national teams.”