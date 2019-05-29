Star man reveals why he will snub huge LaLiga move to stay at Liverpool

Star winger Sadio Mane has poured cold water on rumours he could swap Liverpool for Real Madrid some time in the near future.

The Senegal international, who hit 22 Premier League goals in 36 appearances this season – as well as 26 in 49 in all competitions – has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Mane’s superb form is understood to have alerted new Real boss Zinedine Zidane, with reports from Spain even suggesting that Real were urging Mane to tell Liverpool he wants to leave.

Mane though, who signed a new five-year deal in November, remains completely unfazed by the talk.

“Always this is part of football, so we have to deal with it, but for me the most important thing is Liverpool and I’m happy here,” he said of the speculation.

“It’s always a pleasure that this kind of team wants [you] but don’t forget Liverpool. They beat big teams.

“I’m preparing for one of the biggest games for the club and the fans and the players as well, so let’s focus on this one first and win it.

“We know we have targets; we want to win the league and the Champions League. We didn’t win the league but we still have one trophy to play for, so we are going to try to give everything to win it,” Mane added.

“We would love to win [the league] but we have to take it as a positive. It will give us more motivation and even the fans as well. So let’s do it together and win this trophy.

“I think it’s just incredible and I’m so positive. Of course [last season’s final] will help with this one because we wanted to win it and it was not the case. That’s part of football.

“At the same time I think it’s positive because many people, even you (the media), didn’t expect us to play this final.

“We did it [and] I think we learned a lot from this and now we can use our experience this season to get what we want.”

Mane’s comments follow up comments made by the forward earlier this month, when he also rejected all reports of a possible move to the Bernabeu.

Get the latest personalised Reds products on our new TEAMtalk Liverpool shop!