Star Man Utd forward issues stunning response to transfer speculation

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has seemingly ruled out the possibility of an exit during the January transfer window.

The Belgian has found himself behind Marcus Rashford in the pecking order since caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over last month.

Reports have suggested that an exit could be on the cards as a result, with Serie A giants Juventus the most seriously linked with a move.

However, Lukaku appears to have provided a riposte to the speculation, claiming that the rumours are ‘lies’.

“When the hate don’t work they start telling lies,” he wrote.

Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport back in October, the former Chelsea striker was asked if he would like to play in Serie A, and replied: “Why not? I hope so.”

Lukaku praised their upcoming opponents, saying: “Juve have a great project in place and they just keep going. Every year they’re pushing to get stronger.

“Without doubt, Juve are one of the two or three best teams in Europe. They’ve got a great coach and extraordinary players in every area of the team.

“Cristiano Ronaldo stands out, but watch out for the others too. Paulo Dybala is already impressive and getting stronger, and I love Douglas Costa. He’s an exceptional signing and his career shows he always makes the difference.

“It’s a tough group, but obviously Manchester United want to finish on top.”

Solskjaer meanwhile has been vocal in his praise of Rashford, who compared the England international with United greats Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney.

“He is younger than Ronaldo and Rooney in reaching 150 appearances for Manchester United,” Solskjaer said.

“Is he at that level? Yes, definitely – he can be absolutely top class. He is only 21 but the maturity he is showing at times is more than 21.

“No one beats him on work-rate and no one beats him on attitude.”