Arsenal star meets rival club president to kickstart summer move; foes competing for signing

Thomas Partey is gearing up for an Arsenal exit

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is edging closer to leaving the Emirates this summer and has held a meeting with a club president to discuss a transfer, according to reports.

Partey has had an injury-hit season and has been limited to just 16 appearances in all competitions. The Ghanaian is a great defensive midfielder when fit, but Mikel Arteta has gotten used to operating without him.

This term, Jorginho, Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard have mainly formed Arsenal’s midfield trio and have helped the Gunners once again push Manchester City all the way in the title race.

Jorginho has put in some great performances in Partey’s absence and has been rewarded with a contract extension as a result.

But with Partey often injured and Jorginho 32 years of age, Arsenal must land a new No 6 this summer to future-proof their midfield.

Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi is a top target, but if he rejects a move then Arsenal could pursue Benfica starlet Joao Neves instead.

While Neves could arrive at Arsenal in a big-money deal, the club’s fans will want to know where Partey might go next.

According to reports emerging from Turkey, Fenerbahce have taken concrete steps towards landing the former Atletico Madrid star.

Arsenal transfers: Thomas Partey in exit talks

Fenerbahce’s president, Ali Koc, has spoken with Partey about a prospective move to the Sukru Saracoglu stadium.

Fenerbahce can therefore be considered frontrunners in the race to snap Partey up. Although, Koc cannot launch an official bid for the 47-cap international until the summer transfer window opens.

Fenerbahce must be wary of other clubs coming in for Partey, though. In recent weeks, Fenerbahce’s fierce rivals Galatasaray have come forward as potential suitors for the player.

Elsewhere, Partey is likely to receive a lucrative contract offer from Saudi Pro League clubs as they continue their offensive to land well-known stars from Europe.

Partey has also been linked with Juventus and Barcelona, but it would be a surprise if either of those Euro giants came forward due to his age and recent injury record.

As Partey’s Arsenal contract expires in summer 2025, Gunners sporting director Edu will be aiming to pick up a small fee for the experienced star. It has previously been stated that Partey can leave North London if a €15million (£13m) proposal comes in.

