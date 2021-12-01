Juventus star heaps praise on boss and is eager to change side’s fortunes

Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini revealed how Massimiliano Allegri’s pre-match words inspired the Old Lady to a 2-0 win against Salernitana.

A goal in each half from forwards Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata sealed a crucial three points. The Old Lady remain seventh in Serie A, a staggering 11 points off table-topping Napoli. Chiellini was recalled to the starting XI in place of Leonardo Bonucci and helped his side to fifth clean sheet of the campaign.

The 37-year-old was quick to laud manager Allegri.

Speaking to Italian TV, he said: “There are moments and moments: the words of the coach touched me particularly.

“Allegri used the right words to make us understand the moment and what we need to do: in this moment more than ever we need a sense of responsibility.

“Nothing extraordinary needs to be done, normal things are needed, but with awareness of the moment.

“With great respect and humility because in the position we are in we cannot do otherwise.”

Juventus came into the match on the back of successive defeats.

Allegri’s men host relegation-threatened Genoa this weekend in the first of five matches in 17 days before the mid-season break.

A victory could see them climb to fifth in the table if results were to go their way.

Chiellini looking to transform club’s form

Giorgio Chiellini has stated his desire to change Juventus’ season after their victory at Salernitana.

Five Serie A defeats in their opening 14 matches had already ramped up pressure on coach Max Allegri. However, the centre-back hopes to enjoy a ‘happy glass of wine’ when Serie A halts for the Christmas period.

“Juventus has given us so much and there are moments in life when it’s time to give back,” added Chiellini. “This is a moment like never before to be close to the club and all together we will come out of it: with serenity, balance and love for a club that has given so much to all of us.”

Albeit against Salernitana, the league’s bottom-placed team with a minus-18 goal difference, Juve looked more like themselves.

He said: “We were good at being clean, playing a lot of two touches up to the last 20 meters. A bit lucky, but overall the victory was deserved.

“If we succeed then at Christmas I will be able to enjoy a happy glass of wine.”

