Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed that he is close to having a fully-fit squad for Sunday’s clash with Fulham after four first-team players recovered from injury.

The Premier League champions had fitness doubts over a number of players heading into the international break.

But Kevin De Bruyne, Benjamin Mendy, Fernandinho and Vincent Kompany are all fit after spells on the sidelines and Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones have overcome knocks.

That puts them in a strong position heading into an intense spell with fixtures in three competitions in the coming weeks.

City manager Guardiola said: “Everybody came back fit and, except Fabian Delph, the others are fit and we have 21-22 players. That’s good. They have to compete with each other to take a place in their position.

“We play now two games in the Premier League, then the FA Cup, then Champions League. Game by game. We know what we have to do to fight until the end.”

City, who have already won the Carabao Cup this season, can reclaim top spot in the Premier League – for a day at least – with victory at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

Eight games then follow in April including an FA Cup semi-final against Brighton and a two-legged Champions League quarter-final clash with Tottenham.

Liverpool, meanwhile, can reclaim top spot if they beat Spurs at Anfield on Sunday.