Star reveals Tottenham transfer enthusiasm as he lays out big hopes

Bryan Gil admits moving to Tottenham represents a “big step” in his career and says he is ready to take his Premier League adventure to the next level.

Gil, 20, moved to Tottenham back in July on a contract until 2026. While his move went through as undisclosed, reports stated Tottenham will pay €25m plus Erik Lamela for the signing of Gil.

Lamela has made an electric start to life in Spain with Sevilla. The Argentine has three goals from three substitute appearances for Julian Lopetegui’s side, having made the transition look easy.

That’s yet to prove the case for Gil. The Spain Under-21s star has been used sparingly, playing just two minutes in the Premier League so far.

However, Nuno Espirito Santo has used the UEFA Conference League to blood Gil in a Spurs shirt.

And while Tottenham are yet to truly see what Gil is all about, the player has vowed to take the chance with both arms.

Interviewed by RFEF, Gil was asked how he will respond to the challenge of making it at Tottenham.

“With great enthusiasm. There was a change in my career going to Tottenham this season and I think it’s a big step. I’m really hopeful,” he said, via Sport.

Gil has also recently been named captain of Spain’s Under-21s side and the player is enjoying the responsibility.

Three Spurs players who could leave in January... We take a look into three Spurs players who could potentially leave the club in the January transfer window.

“The captaincy of the U21 is something that the coach gives you and for that I’m very grateful.

“Those of us who’ve been with us the longest have to lead the group off the pitch because inside you can see that we are very united. Happy and proud to wear the armband.”

Gil is due to feature for Spain U21s again on Wednesday when they take on Lithuania.

He’s then due to return to north London on Thursday ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash against Crystal Palace.

Tottenham have doubts over seven stars

In normal circumstances, Gil would likely be among Tottenham’s substitutes for the trip to Selhurst Park.

However, he could be handed a full Premier League debut given Nuno is currently negotiating something of a selection dilemma.

That’s after four stars – Steven Bergwijn, Ryan Sessegnon, Oliver Skipp and Heung-min Son – all picked up injuries during the international break.

In addition, Tottenham are also set to be without three stars who travelled to South America on international duty.

Spurs duo Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero were both involved in abandoned Brazil v Argentina game. The pair though have since been released from duty by Argentina.

However, as per the Evening Standard, they met up with Davinson Sanchez, who was on duty with Colombia.

The three of them are now understood to have flown to Croatia. They will now reportedly spend 10 days training there to avoid being placed in a quarantine hotel in the UK.

And while they will miss Saturday’s game, the trio could be back in time to tackle Chelsea the weekend after.

Reports claim Spurs are also set to fine Lo Celso and Romero, who travelled to Argentina against their wishes.

READ MORE: Promise of role change from Ancelotti vital in star rejecting Tottenham advances