Arsenal man so sure of Man Utd move he’s already told his team-mates

Mesut Ozil has reportedly told his Arsenal team-mates he will be signing for Manchester United.

The 29-year-old is out of contract next summer and Gunners boss Arsene Wenger admitted last week that they may try and cash in on the Germany star in January rather than lose him for nothing.

That admission has led to Ozil claiming that he will link up again with Jose Mourinho, having played under the now United boss during his spell at Real Madrid, according to the Daily Mirror.

The report claims that Ozil, who has lost his starting place at The Emirates and was poor when he came on as a second-half substitute in last weekend’s loss at Watford, is making no secret of the fact that wants out.

Mourinho has previously stated that he regards Ozil as the best No 10 in world football and the pair are said to have a strong relationship from their time together at Real.

So it would appear that Ozil’s chances of signing a new deal with the Gunners are now slim to none, especially with his advisers wanting a new £350,000-a-week, while the club ONLY offered £275,000-a-week last season.

The only club to have publicly declared their interest in the playmaker so far are Inter Milan but Ozil is said to prefer working under Mourinho again.

That could mean Arsenal losing two of their prized assets in the New Year, with more bids expected to come in for Alexis Sanchez in January too.

Manchester City remain keen on the Chile star and are expected to renew their interest as soon as the winter transfer window re-opens.