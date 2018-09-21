Star striker makes bold claim over Arsenal’s Europa League chances

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang believes that the Gunners can go all the way in the Europa League this season.

A brace from the Gabon international saw the north London side open up a four-goal lead at the Emirates, before two late goals took the gloss off the scoreline.

After the game, the former Dortmund man told reporters: “I’m really happy to be back in this competition and we want to go to the final of course.

“I think we played well in the first half and the beginning of the second as well. We scored four goals.

“We have to improve and try to fight, and not concede a goal like we did in the last minute.”

Aubameyang also admitted his own personal desire to achieve success in the competition: “Especially for me because I didn’t play last year in the Europa League with the guys.

“It’s good to start with a win, and the next game will be important also.”

