Star tipped to replace De Gea comments on €60m Man Utd interest

Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen is keeping calm about this future despite being tipped to replace David de Gea at Manchester United.

The Netherlands international, who lost in the final of the Nations League to Portugal on Sunday, has requested to quit the Nou Camp this summer over a lack of first-team action.

And with De Gea continuing to be linked with an Old Trafford exit, the 30-year-old Cillessen is believed to be on United’s radar to replace the Spaniard.

However, Cillessen has revealed that he is more than happy to sit and wait for the right offer to come along: “I have not yet considered any offers. When I return from my holiday, I will sit down with my agent and make a decision.”

Barca boss Ernesto Valverde wants to keep Cillessen at the club, as an experienced reserve option to first-choice stopper Marc Andre Ter Stegen – although the report goes on to add that Barca could let him leave to raise funds for other targets.

Cillessen has already expressed frustration at the Catalan side putting a reported €60m asking price on his head, although in all likelihood they are likely to accept an offer for much less.

At this stage, Portuguese duo Benfica and Sporting Lisbon are the favourites to bring in the gifted stopper, although that could change dramatically if United opt to accept an offer for De Gea – who quit Old Trafford for nothing next summer.

