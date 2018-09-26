Star Watford man reveals why he hates facing Liverpool defender

Watford star Troy Deeney has revealed why he ‘hates’ playing against a certain Liverpool man.

Netherlands international Virgil van Dijk has been nothing short of a revelation since his £75million arrival from Southampton.

He has helped Jurgen Klopp’s side take a perch atop the Premier League table with six wins from six and just two goals conceded.

Deeney has detailed exactly what makes Van Dijk so good: “He’s too big, too strong, too quick, too good on the ball, loves fighting, a good head of hair.

“One of those guys that sprays on his top as well, so it smells lovely! When he runs past you, it’s like ‘I can’t catch you.'”

Deeney also heaped praise upon Joe Gomez, another Liverpool defender who has been in good form so far this season.

“I’ve said for a very long time that I’ve got a massive respect for Joe Gomez. He could be England’s centre half for the next 15 years.

“He is a beast of a player. And going next to someone like Van Dijk, he is only going to get better.”

