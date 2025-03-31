Southampton are destined to be relegated back to the Championship and goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has no intention of following them to the second tier, amid interest from three English clubs and with sources having made clear the player’s ambitions.

Saints have endured a dismal season and currently sit bottom of the Premier League table, having picked up only nine points from 29 matches so far. Indeed, Southampton are a practically-insurmountable 17 points away from safety and could end up with the lowest points tally in top flight history, which was set by Derby County in 2007/08, when they accumulated just 11 points.

Ivan Juric’s side are at risk of losing some of their star players as a result and sources are adamant that Ramsdale will be on the move this summer and potentially one of the first through the exit door.

The 26-year-old, who joined Southampton from Arsenal for £25m last summer, has conceded 50 goals in 21 Premier League appearances this term, keeping only two clean sheets.

However, TEAMtalk sources have confirmed that Ramsdale does have interest from the Premier League, with Bournemouth keeping tabs on his situation.

The Cherries could move for the five-time capped England international if they fail to sign Kepa Arrizabalaga on a permanent deal. The Spaniard is on loan from Chelsea and Bournemouth have informed the London side that they intend to open talks to make the move permanent. Sources have also stated that Kepa is enjoying his time at Bournemouth and is keen to leave Chelsea and make the transfer happen this summer.

Bournemouth could swoop in for Ramsdale if they miss out on Kepa, but TEAMtalk understands that they could face competition from Leeds United, if Daniel Farke’s side go on to seal promotion back to the Premier League.

Leeds, Newcastle keeping tabs on Aaron Ramsdale

Leeds have had an excellent season in the Championship but their automatic promotion hopes hit a snag after they drew 2-2 with Swansea City this weekend, which came after Illan Meslier made another howler to gift the Welsh side a goal.

The Whites have dropped to second in the table as a result, with third-place Burnley level on points and only behind on goal difference.

Meslier’s form has been inconsistent for years and although Farke has always backed the Frenchman, TEAMtalk understands that they are looking at seriously looking at signing a new No. 1 this summer. The Frenchman’s deal is due to expire in summer 2026, anyway, which will force Leeds to make a big decision over Meslier’s future either way.

Ramsdale has been shortlisted by Leeds but as mentioned, their ability to sign the Southampton stopper hinges entirely on them winning promotion.

TEAMtalk have also been told that Newcastle have Ramsdale on their radar as they look to sign a long-term replacement for Nick Pope. He isn’t the top choice, however, as they prefer Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford. Whether or not they are able to sign Trafford will likely depend on if Burnley seal promotion, as they are desperate to keep him.

We understand that Ramsdale has a relegation release clause in his contract with Southampton, which will be taken advantage of by interested sides.

Sources have stated, though, that any club wishing to sign Ramsdale will have to offer him a promise of regular Premier League football with the player determined to become a strong contender at displacing Jordan Pickford in England’s starting XI. As a result, Ramsdale will keep that in mind when deciding his next move.

IN FOCUS: Ramsdale’s record with Arsenal and Southampton compared