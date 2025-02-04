Tottenham have been warned that the signing of Mathys Tel might not be all it is cracked up to be after a source revealed the real reason why Manchester United turned him down – though two Sky Sports pundits have talked him up and heralded him a ‘perfect fit’ for Ange Postecoglou’s side.

Seen as one of the brightest prospects in world football, Tel decided to leave Bayern Munich in search of more regular first-team football after getting frustrated with his failure to dislodge Harry Kane from Vincent Kompany’s starting XI. As a result, a somewhat dramatic transfer deadline day saw Tel sign on the dotted line for Tottenham Hotspur, having initially rejected the move a few days earlier.

The eventual green light for the move was reportedly inspired by a personal intervention from Postecoglou, who it is claimed had called the teenager up to persuade him why a move to N17 would be best for the development of his career.

As a result, it was Spurs who secured his signing just ahead of the 11pm cut-off, with the 19-year-old joining on loan with a view to a permanent £45.7m (€55m, $56.7m) move.

Tel’s move to Spurs came about despite our understanding that the player’s preference had been in joining Manchester United, whom themselves were seeking a new forward option after allowing Marcus Rashford to join Aston Villa.

Despite talks between the Red Devils and Bayern Munich, United were unable to thrash out a deal, leaving Tottenham to intervene and pinch his signing after all.

However, the Daily Telegraph’s James Ducker, writing on X, has revealed the truths behind that United failure – and it’s claimed United backed out of a deal, feeling demand for a £5m loan fee was an ‘expensive risk’ for a player who is ‘largely unproven’.

Gary Neville, Michael Dawson talk up Spurs’ Mathys Tel deal

Despite those claims, Gary Neville reckons Tel will prove an excellent addition for Postecoglou.

“Tottenham are a huge draw, the stadium and the training ground and the manager with his style of football. It’s a thrilling style that creates chances,” Neville told Sky Sports News.

“I’m glad Tel is going there after flirting with a couple of other clubs. Tel will improve Spurs.

“They have a big couple of weeks coming up. Sometimes players like the idea of playing for a club but the important thing is to play football. That’s what Tottenham can provide him.

“They are an amazing football club with an amazing fanbase and they have some great games coming up that he can contribute to.”

Another Sky Sports pundit, Michael Dawson, also feels Tel will be perfect for Postecoglou’s side and admits the saga caught him by surprise.

“It’s an amazing U-turn, maybe he’s been sounding everything out and seeing what the best option is for him. He’s only 19 and his game-time has been limited this season. But it’s a great fit – ideal for the football Ange Postecoglou wants to play,” Dawson said on Sky Sports News.

“He’s a young, hungry, talented player and he can operate across the frontline. It’s a good deal and a no-brainer for Spurs. They have been plagued by injuries and this is a much-needed and positive signing for them.”

