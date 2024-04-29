Arsenal star Jorginho could inadvertently help Manchester United sign a big-name player in a marquee deal this summer, according to reports.

Jorginho crossed the London divide in January 2023 by leaving Chelsea and joining rivals Arsenal for £12million. Despite the central midfielder being the wrong side of 30, he has forced himself into Mikel Arteta’s thinking with some excellent performances.

Arteta has had to rely on Jorginho for large parts of the current campaign due to Thomas Partey once again being affected by injuries. This term, Jorginho has made 35 appearances across all competitions and has put in several man of the match displays, helping Arsenal compete for the Premier League title.

However, Arsenal look set for a midfield overhaul in the summer, as Jorginho, Partey and Mohamed Elneny could all be allowed to leave to make way for younger stars to arrive. Possible signings to bolster Arteta’s midfield include Real Sociedad enforcer Martin Zubimendi and Valencia starlet Javi Guerra.

Jorginho’s contract expires at the end of the season and Arsenal must soon decide whether to offer him an extension or allow him to leave on a free transfer.

Should the Gunners opt for the latter, then the 32-year-old is highly likely to return to Italy.

Both Jorginho and his agent have repeatedly talked up the possibility of him starring in Serie A once again. As per CaughtOffside, there is a good chance Jorginho will sign for Juventus, which would be a dream move considering their standing in the Italian game.

Juve are long-term admirers of the Italy international and would love to finally snare him this summer, especially as he is available for no transfer fee.

Jorginho to help Man Utd sign Frenchman

Interestingly, Juve’s capture of Jorginho will give Man Utd a far better chance of landing midfield target Adrien Rabiot. That is because Juve are eyeing Jorginho as a possible replacement for the Frenchman.

Rabiot’s contract – just like Jorginho’s – is due to expire this summer and Juve have been weighing up whether to hand him fresh terms. The fact they are interested in Jorginho suggests Rabiot and the Bianconeri will part ways, allowing Man Utd to bring Rabiot in.

Last week, it was claimed that the Red Devils have already begun talks to see if they can win the race for Rabiot, who is also on Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United’s radars.

When Man Utd previously entered discussions to sign the 29-year-old, they were put off by his huge wage demands.

However, Man Utd should be able to get closer to his salary demands this summer, as they are now backed by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and are also poised to sell a host of players.

Rabiot would be a great signing for Man Utd, as he has enjoyed one of his best ever seasons at club level. WhoScored rank him as Juve’s top performing player this term, ahead of notable stars such as Dusan Vlahovic, Federico Chiesa and Gleison Bremer.

Rabiot would also bring a winning attitude to Man Utd, having won league titles in both France and Italy.

