Brendan Rodgers plans Liverpool raid for midfielder as Celtic falter in playmaker race – sources

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers, who wants Liverpool midfielder Stefan Bajcetic and Go Ahead Eagles winger Jakob Breum

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has taken a shine to Liverpool midfielder Stefan Bajcetic, sources have told TEAMtalk, but the Scottish Premiership champions are in danger of missing out on Go Ahead Eagles winger Jakob Breum.

Kieran Tierney, Ross Doohan, Callum Osmand, Benjamin Nygren, Hayato Inamura and Shin Yamada are the new players in the Celtic squad, as manager Rodgers aims to win the Scottish Premiership, the Scottish Cup and the Scottish League Cup in the 2025/26 campaign.

Having established themselves as the dominant force in Scottish football over the years, Celtic will also be determined to negotiate the Champions League play-off round and make an impact in the league phase of Europe’s premier club competition next season.

Celtic are still actively looking for more players in the transfer market, with sources telling TEAMtalk that the Hoops set their sights on Liverpool midfielder Bajcetic.

The 20-year-old defensive midfielder has been at Liverpool since 2020, but the youngster has yet to establish in the first team and was on loan at Red Bull Salzburg and Las Palmas last season.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Liverpool are open to letting the highly-rated 20-year-old Spanish midfielder leave in the summer transfer window, with a loan-to-buy deal being the likely structure.

However, Bajcetic’s high valuation could pose another challenge for Celtic, who are cautious about overextending their budget.

The young midfielder’s potential and versatility make him an attractive prospect for former Liverpool manager Rodgers, but negotiations are expected to be complex.

Bajcetic is under contract at Liverpool until the summer of 2027, having signed an extension in January 2023.

The youngster has been able to make only 22 appearances for the Liverpool first team, scoring one goal in the process.

Celtic struggling to sign Jakob Breum – sources

TEAMtalk also understands that Celtic’s pursuit of Go Ahead Eagles’ promising attacker Breum has hit a significant roadblock, with the Scottish Premiership champions seeing three bids rejected for the young talent.

Sources close to the negotiations have told TEAMtalk that Celtic’s offers for the 21-year-old have fallen well short of the Dutch outfit’s valuation, creating a substantial gap between the two clubs.

Despite Breum’s enthusiasm for a move to Parkhead, insiders now express ‘major doubts’ about the deal’s feasibility, with both Celtic and Go Ahead Eagles described as ‘nowhere near’ an agreement.

The ongoing stalemate has frustrated Celtic’s ambitions to bolster their squad ahead of the new season.

Celtic manager Rodgers is keen on injecting fresh energy into his team and is growing increasingly exasperated by the club’s sluggish transfer activity as the season looms.

Breum is a dynamic and versatile attacker who scored 11 goals and gave six assists in 31 appearances last season, playing predominantly in attacking midfield.

In the 2023/24 campaign, the Denmark Under-21 international featured as a winger and played on either flank, scoring three goals and registering four assists in 37 matches in all competitions.

Breum is seen as a key target to enhance Celtic’s attacking options, but the failure to meet Go Ahead Eagles’ demands has stalled progress.

Celtic’s recruitment team is now under pressure to deliver before the transfer window closes.

With the clock ticking, Rodgers is urging the Celtic board to act swiftly to secure his targets.

Celtic fans, eager for new faces, will be hoping the club can bridge the valuation gaps and deliver the signings needed to maintain their dominance in Scottish football and compete in Europe. The coming weeks will be critical for the Glasgow giants’ transfer ambitions.

