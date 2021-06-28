Former Germany international Stefan Effenberg has claimed that England represent his country’s easiest opponents so far at Euro 2020.

Both sides will rekindle a historic footballing rivalry at Wembley on Tuesday for a place in the quarter-finals. Neither country has emerged as the outright favourites, both showing respective strengths and weaknesses. However, history suggests Germany have the upper hand, winning two penalty shootouts in the 1990s and the 2010 World Cup last 16 clash.

England topped Group D at this year’s tournament, winning two of three games against Croatia, Scotland and the Czech Republic.

Germany, meanwhile, navigated their way through a nightmare Group F also containing Portugal, Hungary and France.

As such, 35-time international Effenberg believes that such experiences have put Germany in a good place to face an easier opponent on Tuesday.

“I think England will be our easiest opponents so far,” the ex-midfielder told Sport1.

“In the group, we had world champions France, European champions Portugal and Hungary as incredibly difficult opponents.

“We survived it.”

Nevertheless, Joachim Low’s side lost to France and scraped a draw with underdogs Hungary, who led twice.

In between, a 4-2 win over Portugal sent a reminder of Germany’s deadly potential when their attack gels.

Indeed, Liverpool’s German manager Jurgen Klopp has outlined that game as a reason why it would be “crazy” to write his country off against England.

Midfielder Kai Havertz and full-back Robin Gosens have proved shining lights for Germany. The pair have scored three goals and assisted another between them in the three games.

England, meanwhile, have Raheem Sterling to thank for winning goals against Croatia and the Czech Republic. However, a poor 0-0 draw with Scotland brought about criticism for a lack of intensity which manager Gareth Southgate will want to avoid again.

Grealish lauds key England colleague

Jack Grealish and Bukayo Saka are two players who could play starring roles if England are to reach the last eight.

The former instantly responded to calls for him to start by setting up Sterling for the 1-0 win over the Czech Republic.

Saka, meanwhile, was influential in the build-up to that goal and Grealish has praised the Arsenal star.