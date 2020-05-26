Former German international Steffen Freund believes Jadon Sancho has the talent to thrive at Liverpool and Manchester United but says success can’t be guaranteed.

Sancho, who will be hoping to start against Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga tonight, has been in outstanding form for Borussia Dortmund this season and a string of goals, assists and excellent performances have elevated his price tag to as high as £120million according to some sources.

Liverpool and Manchester United have been heavily linked to make a move for the 20-year-old, who has been able to showcase his talents again following the return of the Bundesliga.

But while many have him marked down as a sure-fit hit should he head to the Premier League, ex-German star Freund has pointed out another big-money move that hasn’t worked out.

Luka Jovic was a huge success in the Bundesliga with Eintracht Frankfurt and 25 goals in 54 league games earned him a dream move to Real Madrid in the summer of 2019.

However, the Serbian has found the going tough at the Bernabeu, managing to score just twice in 24 appearances.

And Freund, who starred for Borussia Dortmund in the 1990s before moving to Tottenham, says the same could happen to Sancho, suggesting that the safer bet for now is that the England forward stays in Germany to continue his development.

Freund told talkSPORT: “Jadon is ready to play for Liverpool or Man United, no question, because his stats are unbelievable. That shows that he can take the next step.

“In the Borussia Dortmund side with [Erling] Haaland, [Julian] Brandt improving, with Emre Can signing, with changing to a back three that suits Sancho.

“It would be good for him to play for Borussia Dortmund now and next year so that he will have more match time.

“He’s only 20, so why not play for Borussia Dortmund? We’re not talking about Freiburg or Paderborn, we’re talking about Borussia Dortmund, one of the top 20 clubs in Europe.

“Remember Jovic, who moved to Real Madrid from Eintracht Frankfurt, he’s not playing. If you have an offer from Real Madrid you think, ‘I have to go’.

“No, you don’t have to go because the salaries in the Bundesliga are on a good level, too, not as much as Real Madrid or the Premier League, though.

“But you can earn good money and improve and not make too much of a big step at once.

“So for Jadon to move to Man United with that pressure, they are struggling to qualify for the Champions League, so maybe it’s better to stay another year in Dortmund.”

The other factor affecting Sancho’s future is the impact caused to football finances by the coronavirus pandemic.

As others have reflected, that could see transfer prices drop and Freund is in agreement.

He said: “If the offer comes in and the people from Borussia Dortmund think it’s right then they will sell him.

“With the coronavirus, if something goes wrong in the Bundesliga and we can’t see football until the end of the year, then it’s not the right moment to talk about players, they cost so much money.

“I think the price will drop anyway. All the clubs in Germany are losing a lot of money.

“It’s not the same without money from tickets and sponsors and so it’ll be difficult to keep your best players.”