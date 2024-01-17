Stellar five-man Leeds United transfer wishlist named as Phil Hay reveals ambitious plans for double Tottenham raid

Leeds United are still hoping to strengthen their defensive options before the January transfer window closes for business, with two in-the-know journalists revealing the Whites are chasing players of West Ham, Nottingham Forest, Luton and Tottenham.

Daniel Farke’s side are well placed in fourth in the Championship table and, sat seven points behind Ipswich in second, face a pivotal weekend in the race for promotion. With Leeds taking on Preston at Elland Road, they hope to close that gap to four points with Ipswich travelling to take on runaway leaders Leicester on Monday evening.

With the January window now open for business, Leeds are still waiting to make additions to their squad, especially given their options in defence have been weakened by the loan return of Djed Spence and the departure to Middlesbrough of fans’ favourite Luke Ayling.

And with Farke having made clear his wish to strengthen his options at the back, the Whites have been actively linked with a number of potential signings.

Leeds, though, are likely to look to the loan market, though finding the type of player Farke is looking for is easier said than done.

Discussing potential options, Farke stated: “It’s more difficult [to add experienced players].

“Sometimes some young players are allowed to go out on loan, for example, but I also got the feeling it doesn’t make sense just to bring numbers in or a young player who has not played in the last six months.”

Farke added on any potential signing: “It must make sense. If we do a deal, then it’s definitely not out of panic.”

Farke, Steinsson draw up five full-back targets for Leeds

Finding that right player, therefore, looks something of a tall ask for Leeds, given the quality of player they want versus those who are likely to be made available for a move this month.

However, with Gretar Steinsson taking the lead on player identification, Leeds have now managed to draw up a shortlist of five possible options to bolster their ranks before the window closes for business at 11pm on Thursday February 1.

A new left-back is very much at the top of the manager’s wishlist and the Whites do have a number of options they are chasing.

Interest in Ben Johnson has already been established, though TEAMtalk did reveal this week the West Ham player is also being chased by two LaLiga sides.

However, the Hammers are willing to let Johnson leave and are open to negotiations. His deal is due to expire this summer so he could either leave on loan or for a small fee if the offer suits David Moyes’ side.

The fact West Ham are willing to loan him out could suit Leeds, who could invest for the right player but would ideally prefer to explore temporary options first.

However, he’s not their only target, with Phil Hay also revealing Leeds also like Nottingham Forest’s Neco Williams and Burnley’s Connor Roberts – the latter two who could provide cover and competition at right-back.

Leeds keen on Ben Davies – but Tottenham deal looks difficult

Hay has also revealed Leeds are ambitiously exploring a possible deal for Ben Davies, who has performed admirably for Tottenham this season, often in a slightly-less unfamilar position of centre-half.

Having made 16 appearances so far this season, it’s unlikely Spurs would let the 30-year-old depart.

However, his best friend in the game is Leeds loan star Joe Rodon, which may give them a small angle and hope of a double raid on Spurs. Leeds are being tipped to push through a permanent deal to sign Rodon before the January window closes and to avoid ‘a summer scramble’ for the in-form Welshman.

To further aid Leeds chances, Tottenham have signed Radu Dragusin to push Davies down the central defensive pecking order. The player is also seen as second best to Destiny Udogie as Ange Postecoglou’s preferred left-back option too.

Spurs also have Ryan Sessegnon returning to fitness – another player linked with Leeds, among others – and one of pair will likely be allowed to leave this month.

As it stands, Sessegnon looks the more likely of the two, though Farke’s previous comments would suggest he may be a player United may prefer to pass up on.

And finally, BBC Radio Leeds’ Adam Pope has also named Luton’s Ryan Giles as an option for the Whites.

He is the Hatters’ club-record signing, setting them back around £4.5m from Wolves over the summer and after he had excelled while on loan with Middlesbrough last season.

However, with Alfie Doughty performing brilliantly under Rob Edwards, Giles has found game-time hard to come by and a move away has been suggested, with TEAMtalk revealing one of his former clubs, Cardiff, are keen.

Leeds, though, could yet challenge for his signing, and will be heartened by the player’s excellent performances on Teesside last season.

