Bywater extends Burton stay by a further year

Experienced goalkeeper Stephen Bywater has signed a new one-year contract at Burton.

The 35-year-old joined the Brewers in January 2016 on an initial deal until the end of the 2015/16 season but he put pen to paper on a 12-month contract that summer and has now extended his stay once more following a solid Championship campaign in which Burton, against all odds, survived in the second tier.

“I’m so excited and I’m very happy,” Bywater said.

“Once the manager said he’d like me to be here it was a no-brainer. I thought he should have got manager of the year so to play for someone who can do a job so fantastically then I want to be here.

“I just see it that the manager knows I’ve got the ability to play if I’m called upon. I’m professional and I keep myself fit and Martin Taylor looks after me. I trust him to manage me throughout the season so no matter what stage I’m called upon I’ll be ready to go.

“He (manager, Nigel Clough) wants characters and he wants people who want to be part of a team and that’s throughout the whole club. It feels like a family and I want to be part of that. I think it’s exciting.

“All the squad are one and whoever the manager picks for certain games you go out there and you do your best for the club and that’s the mentality that we have to have. It’s not about individuals it’s about being ready to play at 3 o’clock or 7.45 and out of the whole squad you’re ready to play.”

Clough added: “He’s proved his worth in the last part of the season but that’s only on the pitch. His worth around the place and just having a back-up on call when we need him but next season he might not be back-up. Whoever we bring in he will be challenging for that number one spot.”