Raheem Sterling mysteriously deleted a tweet after cheekily suggesting Manchester City could bring Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho back to the club this summer.

The teenage England star has made a real name for himself in the Bundesliga this season with some scintillating displays for table-topping Dortmund, who signed the winger in a bargain £8million deal in summer 2017.

That has led to speculation linking Sancho with a massive transfer back to the Premier League this summer, with reports suggesting Manchester United are facing a £100m-plus tug-of-war with PSG over his signature.

United are said to be ready to stump up the biggest transfer fee ever paid by a Premier League club this summer to make the talented 18-year-old the most expensive English player in the game’s history.

Sancho’s value is now well in excess of £100m — more than the then-world record £89m United paid to re-sign Paul Pogba from Juventus in 2016 and almost double the £53m current highest-priced Englishman Kyle Walker cost in a move to Man City from Tottenham.

However, City do have first refusal to re-sign the player from Dortmund should they decide to cash in on the player – and that prompted a cheeky Tweet from Sterling as the duo linked up together for England duty this week.

Sterling, joking he’d act as an agent in attempting to lure the winger back to City, wrote: “So u actually have a buy-back clause? #AgentRaz on duty”

However, the tweet was quickly deleted as Sterling clearly thought better of it, or even was advised to remove the message.

Sterling, meanwhile, has revealed how Sancho quickly caught his eye during an early training session at City’s training complex.

“The first day I’d seen him training with us, I was really happy to see such a talent,” Sterling told Sport360. “I always knew he’d become the player he has, for sure. From minute one.

“I was playing right-back one day in pre-season training and he spun me and I nearly did my back in.”

Dortmund, however, seem in no mood to entertain bids for their latest star asset.

“I’m a far cry from putting a price tag on Jadon,” sporting director Michael Zorc said when asked about if his side would accept a £100m approach from United. “But I’m saying that even the biggest clubs in the world can hardly afford his transfer at the moment.

“Jadon will play for Borussia Dortmund next season. We are definitely planning with him.

“I’m also aware that the efforts – especially of the English clubs – to sign him will be stronger and stronger if he continues to play like that.

“He will certainly not play in Dortmund until the end of his career. That is also part of the truth. But for the summer, I’m pretty sure the players we want to keep will stay with us.”

Former United winger Andrei Kanchelskis claimed recentlly that Sancho would be the perfect fit for his former club.