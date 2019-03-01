Sterling in shock claim about pressure at Man City compared to Liverpool

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling has admitted he feels less pressure at the Etihad compared to what he did at Liverpool.

Champions City kept up the pressure on Premier League leaders Liverpool with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over West Ham on Wednesday, ensuring the gap at the top remained at one point.

Both teams now have 10 games to play and while the pressure in the title race is mounting, Sterling seems calm.

“That experience can be plus but at the same time it’s a completely different scenario to last year,” the England international said in an interview with Sky Sports.

“Last season it was comfortable at this stage of the season. This time we’re chasing and it’s close.”

Reflecting on his time at Liverpool, Sterling said: “When I was there I did feel a lot more pressure than when I’m here.

“On a matchday with the fans, I think that would get to us a little bit. But, at the same time, we were in control.

“We had an opportunity to see it through and we didn’t.”