‘Sterling should’ve dived; I’d smash TV if I watched replay’ – Yaya

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has said that he would struggle to rewatch his side’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham again without breaking his TV.

The match has been surrounded with controversy after Andre Marriner failed to award the hosts a blatant penalty, which would have given City the chance to go 3-1 up.

Marriner missed a push on Raheem Sterling by Kyle Walker, and just minutes later Tottenham grabbed an unlikely equaliser through Son Heung-min to make it 2-2.

“It is unfair sometimes,” a downbeat Toure said. “I will go home and watch the highlights and break the glass and be angry.

“If the ref looks at the highlights as well he is going to feel something is unfair. We all do wrongs in life but this is difficult to take.

“It is two points going away. We played against a good team. Tottenham are fantastic, they play well, they are strong, they fight for every ball, but we deserved three points.”

Toure also believes that Stirling’s honesty, staying on his feet and taking a tame shot, was the reason why his side didn’t get awarded a penalty.

“He’s too honest, he wants to be proper in these sort of games. If the lad’s like that, you can’t tell him he’s wrong, if that’s what he tries to do but, when you see it, he couldn’t miss the goal – but Walker pushes him in the back.”

The Ivorian also believes that the officials should be given a helping hand by video technology.

“To be honest, something has to be done,” he said. “For me if video can be involved in football it is going to be brilliant.”