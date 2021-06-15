Raheem Sterling’s stance on a proposed exit to either Arsenal or Tottenham has been made clear, with the update potentially affecting the future of Harry Kane.

The 26-year-old has quickly put to bed what many considered to be an underwhelming season with Man City. Earlier this month, Sterling was made an MBE for his work in fostering racial equality. He followed that up by proving those that questioned his selection wrong when scoring the winning goal as England made the perfect start to Euro 2020.

Nevertheless, at club level, Sterling’s future has been the subject of speculation.

A sensational report in late May indicated both he and fellow winger Riyad Mahrez were facing the axe as Pep Guardiola sought to freshen up his forward line.

Arsenal were touted as an interested party, while Tottenham were then linked through a deal that would take star striker Kane to the Etihad.

Kane’s future remains up in the air with Tottenham persistently struggling to field a team around him capable of lifting major honours.

Sterling was mooted as a potential makeweight to help ease Tottenham’s burden of losing such an influential player. However, club chairman Daniel Levy was said to be eyeing a cash-only deal.

Regardless, Sterling doesn’t appear to be going anywhere anytime soon after the latest update.

The Telegraph report that Sterling will ‘hold talks over his Man City’ over his future upon the conclusion of Euro 2020.

Whether Man City wish to retain his services is another matter. But from his end, Sterling is deemed ‘not interested in having his destiny decided for him.’

In other words, Sterling has no interest in packing his bags for North London.

That may indirectly be met with smiles on the faces of Spurs fans. Man City are one of the few clubs with the financial muscle to prise Kane away.

A Sterling-swap deal now seemingly appears unworkable. As such, the chances of seeing Kane in a Tottenham shirt next season can only have been boosted.

Tottenham join Liverpool in Fonseca favourite hunt

Meanwhile, Tottenham have reportedly joined Liverpool in the chase for a goalscoring Serie A midfielder who has a release clause of €30m (£25.8m).

Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini is the player in question, with Liverpool heavily linked with the player. The Reds are said to have lined up the 24-year-old as a replacement for PSG new boy Gini Wijnaldum.

Pellegrini has been in stunning form for Fonseca over the past year. In 47 appearances for Roma last season he scored 11 goals and added nine assists.

The talented midfielder’s release clause currently sits at a bargain €30m (£25.8m). That makes him an even more attractive option for Premier League clubs.

Now, Il Messaggero states that Fonseca wants Pellegrini as one of his first signings at Spurs.

