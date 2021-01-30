Bruce points to ‘brave’ decisions that helped Newcastle get back on track

Steve Bruce thanked his Newcastle players for getting back to their best as they bounced back to winning ways against Everton.

Newcastle went into the game without a win in their last 11 games, a spell which had put pressure on their manager.

However, they produced the response they needed by claiming a 2-0 victory away at Goodison Park.

It will relieve the pressure on Bruce, who will be hoping it could be the start of a turnaround in their fortunes. With key players returning from absences, there could be a chance for a better run of form.

After beating Everton, Bruce said: “Well when you come here you know you’ll have to play well to get a result.

“We’ve seen signs of improvement, in the second half against Villa and especially against Leeds. Plus, getting people back fit is really important.

“The way the players came back was excellent, we’ve had a very tough past few weeks.

“Those early goals were key. That set-piece, it’s something we’ve been trying to improve on.

“All-round today, we had some really big players. They all played their part, that was the most important thing.”

Bruce glad to get over ‘difficult’ spell

Reflecting on their struggles in recent weeks, Bruce admitted that every club will face tough spells and they are not easy to deal with.

Now they have taken a step forward though, Bruce hopes they can have a more positive approach.

He continued: “There’s no disputing, it’s been very difficult. When you’re on a bad run in the Premier League it’s difficult whether you’re [Mikel] Arteta or [Frank] Lampard.

“You have to be brave and make these decisions. We’re trying to be more on the front foot and push up the pitch.

“That’s something we want to do more. We’re a lot better.”

