Bruce confirms Newcastle star is close to joining Scottish side on loan

Steve Bruce has confirmed that Newcastle midfielder Matty Longstaff is closing in on a loan move away from St James’ Park.

Longstaff, 21, saw his opportunities limited last term due to a number of factors. Negotiations over a new contract failed to go as planned, while he also picked up a thigh injury early on in the campaign. The Englishman featured in just five Premier League games, two of which were substitute appearances.

Bruce revealed on Tuesday that there had been ‘one or two’ enquiries over Longstaff. It looks like that interest has resulted in a loan bid.

At a press conference, Bruce revealed that the player is in talks over a move to Scottish outfit Aberdeen.

The manager said: “It’s happened very, very quickly over the last couple of days.

“We’ve said now for a good couple of weeks it’s important for young Matty to go and play some football.

“He had a difficult year through one thing and another last year, so it’s a great opportunity for him to go and play, it’s quite as simple as that.”

The player’s brother, 23-year-old Sean Longstaff, could also leave the Magpies before the end of the transfer window.

A reunion with Rafa Benitez at Everton is reportedly on the cards. Premier League rivals Southampton are also interested in signing him permanently. Last week, it was claimed that a £10million bid would be enough to prize him away from the north east.

The central midfielder has entered the final 12 months of his contract, which is why Newcastle are considering a sale.

Bruce, meanwhile, has provided some injury updates ahead of Newcastle’s next match. They face Southampton at home on Saturday afternoon.

Give our social media channels a follow – we’re on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

“[Allan] Saint-Maximin had a kick on the top of his foot [vs Burnley] and it was a bit sore, but we expect him to be okay,” said Bruce.

“Paul Dummett is back in and around it. It’s touch and go for Saturday for Isaac Hayden but everybody else is okay.”

Newcastle in for South Korea star

Newcastle are rivalling Saints and Wolves for the signing of a South Korean playmaker, according to reports.

Valencia’s Kang-in Lee put himself on the map by winning the Golden Ball at the U20 World Cup in 2019.

He scored two goals and registered four assists as his nation reached the final of the competition. They were ultimately beaten 3-1 by Ukraine, handing them second place.

The three Premier League sides are joined by Mallorca in the race for Lee’s signature.

READ MORE: Liverpool complete signing of one of Newcastle’s ‘brightest prospects’